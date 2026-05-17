Sinner wins Italian Open to complete Masters collection

Jannik Sinner beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in the Italian Open final on Sunday to complete a sweep of all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles, becoming only the second player after Novak Djokovic to achieve a career “Golden Masters”.

World number one Sinner, who had lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the tournament's final last year, finally captured the elusive title on home soil on his seventh attempt, clinching his fifth ATP 1000 title of the year.

Sinner became the first Italian to win the men's singles title in Rome since Adriano Panatta in 1976, hours after Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori beat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6(8) 6-7(3) 10-3 to become the first Italian pair to win the men's doubles title in 66 years.

"It's a historic day because we won the doubles and the singles," Sinner told the singing, chanting crowd in Foro Italico.

"Last year Jasmine Paolini won the (women's) singles and doubles... we're keeping the momentum on."

Ruud went 2-0 with a break in the first set but Sinner immediately broke back. With the set tied 4-4, the 24-year-old outwitted the Norwegian with a sharp backhand to bring up break point before a hasty Ruud shot over the baseline handed Sinner a decisive 5-4 lead.

An increasingly confident Sinner broke Ruud in the first game of the second set, and held his own serve to build a 5-4 lead.

Serving for the championship, the four-time Grand Slam winner clinched victory with a powerful forehand across the court, leaving an exasperated Ruud looking on from the other side.

The victory extended Sinner's Masters winning streak to 34 matches, a record run that has seen him claim titles in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and now Rome.

Sinner has now won three ATP 1000 titles on claycourt since April, establishing himself as a firm favourite heading into this month's French Open, the only major he has not yet won.

"What you are doing this year, it's hard to describe with words," said Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist.

"Congratulations to you for making history for yourself, for your country, for your team."