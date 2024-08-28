Sinner thanks fans for support amid doping furore

Jannik Sinner acknowledges the fans after winning his first round match against Mackenzie McDonald. — AFP

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:05 PM

World number one Jannik Sinner thanked fans on Tuesday for their support during a doping controversy ahead of the US Open and said that while there are mixed feelings about the case among his fellow players the overall reaction had not been bad.

Sinner overcame a shaky start to claim a 2-6 6-2 6-1 6-2 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald and reach the second round of the final Grand Slam of the year.

The 23-year-old Australian Open champion has been under intense scrutiny at the event after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said he tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March.

Sinner has denied any wrongdoing and has continued to play after successfully challenging provisional suspensions.

"The response from fans, I feel it has been great, also throughout when the news came out, in the practice sessions, there was a lot of support, which I'm very glad and happy about," Sinner told reporters.

"It is still a little bit, you know, not easy. You have to go day by day... I was curious to see how the reaction of the fans has been, but it has been very positive.

"I was very glad how the support was, also playing against an American, it's a little bit different."

Following the ITIA's announcement, a number of players called out what they said were double standards in the sport, suggesting the Italian had received preferential treatment.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev said he found anti-doping rules to be a bit vague and hoped regulations are applied consistently for all players.

"I saw Taylor (Fritz) and I really like what he said. He said, 'It's only him (Sinner) who knows what happened exactly, so we can't know,'" Medvedev said.

"Nobody can know the exact truth except him, his team and maybe the independent tribunal."

However, Medvedev pointed out that when players are unaware how a banned substance entered their body they are provisionally suspended even if innocent.