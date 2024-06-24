Sinner more confident ahead of Wimbledon after first grasscourt title

The 26-year-old became India's first track-and-field athlete to win an Olympic gold in Tokyo
Jannik Sinner is primed for a Wimbledon title tilt after picking up his first grasscourt trophy at Halle on Sunday and the Italian said he is more confident on the surface heading into the Grand Slam that begins next week.
The 22-year-old became the eighth man since the ATP rankings were first published in 1973 to win his first tournament as the world number one after beating doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(8) 7-6(2) in Germany.
"I'm looking forward to it (Wimbledon). Last year I made the semi-finals, I played some good tennis. Let's see what's coming this year," said Sinner, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year.
"I'm more confident for sure. And on this surface, obviously the grass might be a bit different from here and Wimbledon. But I have one week now to prepare for it, so hopefully it's going to be a good tournament."
It was not all good news for Sinner, however, as his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya was beaten 6-7(0) 6-4 7-6(3) by Jessica Pegula in the Berlin final.
"My girlfriend Anna played in Berlin. She lost, with six (five) match points. I'm very sorry for her," said Sinner.
"She also had an amazing week."
Wimbledon runs from July 1-14.
