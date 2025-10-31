Sinner marches into Paris Masters quarters, Bublik downs Fritz

Jannik Sinner eased past Argentine world number 21 Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1 in the third round of the Paris Masters on Thursday, while Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan beat US fourth seed Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

A maiden crown in the French capital will return Sinner to number one in the world rankings after current incumbent Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock early exit at the hands of Cameron Norrie.

The Italian four-time Grand Slam champion is yet to drop a set in the tournament as he hones in on what would be a fifth title of the season.

"Today I felt like first set was very crucial. Francisco is a very talented player it's very difficult to play against him because his level is very high," Sinner said on-court.

"In the second set I raised the level... and I'm very happy to be in the quarterfinals here for the first time."

Sinner edged a close first set, which featured four consecutive breaks, when he pounced on Cerundolo's serve at 6-5 to seize the initiative.

The 24-year-old then immediately stepped up his level in the second set, racing into a 5-1 lead before serving out to book a last-eight meeting with US fifth seed Ben Shelton on Friday.

Shelton beat Russia's Andrey Rublev 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 to reach the last eight.

The victory marked another landmark moment for the 23-year-old this season -- following on from his first 1000-level title, won in Toronto this summer -- as he will make his debut appearance at the season-ending ATP Finals.

"It's an accumulation of a year's work, a lot of ups-and-downs, great results, poor results and having to bounce back," Shelton said of reaching Turin.

'A miracle'

Earlier, Bublik downed Fritz 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to set up a last eight meeting with Australian world number six Alex de Minaur.

Despite arguably being in the form of his life in the latter half of 2025, Bublik said it would require a "miracle" for him to win a career-first Masters title in Paris.

"Tennis is very brutal that way, if you have results you're playing your best tennis, if you're not, you're down," the 28-year-old said.

"I have three matches to go, I have to beat the top ten players, maybe Jannik (Sinner) in the final, so that sounds a bit like a miracle."

Bublik's next opponent, De Minaur, eased past Russian 10th seed Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2, and in the process cemented his place at next month's ATP Finals in Turin.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals as he came from behind for the third time in as many matches in Paris to beat German Daniel Altmaier 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The ninth seed is one spot outside the last ATP Finals berth, which is currently occupied by Lorenzo Musetti, who lost Wednesday to fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

That result coupled with an Auger-Aliassime charge to the title-decider in Paris would send the 25-year-old above Musetti in the race to the eight-man showpiece in Turin.

However, before he can think too much about that, Auger-Aliassime must stop the in-form Valentin Vacherot of Monaco.

The Shanghai Masters champion continued his sensational run by ousting Briton Norrie in straight sets in the opening match on centre court.

Reigning champion and third seed Alexander Zverev of Germany will round off the day's action when he plays Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.