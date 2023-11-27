Sinner leads Italy to their first Davis Cup title in nearly 50 years

UAE’s Camero bags Ladies 21 and Under Division as golf great Sir Nick Faldo applauds at Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club
Jannik Sinner capped his perfect week by leading Italy to their first Davis Cup title in nearly five decades.
Sinner took his record to 5-0 this week by beating Alex de Miñaur 6-3, 6-0 in the second singles match of Sunday’s final, giving Italy a 2-0 win over Australia for their first Davis Cup title since 1976.
Matteo Arnaldi had given Italy the first point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin.
The No. 4 Sinner beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles matches in Saturday’s semifinal showdown against Serbia.
The 22-year-old Italian needed 1 hour, 21 minutes to seal Italy's victory against Australia.
Arnaldi earlier saved eight break points before getting a break of his own to close out the first match in the decisive third set.
“I think I won one of the most important matches of my life,” the 44th-ranked Arnaldi said.
The Italians had lost the last three finals they played against Australia, last year's runners-up to Canada.
Australia eliminated Finland in the last four.
Italy won their second Davis Cup title.
