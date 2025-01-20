Sinner defies dizziness as row rages over Djokovic at Australian Open

Italy's Jannik Sinner drinks water as he comes back on the court after a medical timeout during the match against Denmark's Holger Rune. — AFP

Novak Djokovic was at the centre of another Australian Open row on Monday while Jannik Sinner needed medical attention in fierce heat to battle into the quarterfinals and Iga Swiatek won easily.

But American teenage qualifier Learner Tien's fairytale run is over after he suffered a thigh problem in a four-set defeat to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

With temperatures rising above 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) for a second successive day, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina beat Veronika Kudermetova -- then declined to shake the Russian's hand.

But Svitolina's husband, the 38-year-old Frenchman Gael Monfils, retired from his match in the last 16.

Five-time major champion Iga Swiatek thrashed "lucky loser" Eva Lys 6-0, 6-1 in her bid to win a maiden Melbourne crown.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic on Sunday refused to do a routine on-court interview after beating Jiri Lehecka to set up a quarter-final blockbuster against Carlos Alcaraz.

Afterwards he said it was in protest at Tony Jones, a top sports presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who he accused of "insulting and offensive comments" towards him and Serbian fans.

Jones on Friday labelled Djokovic a "has-been", among other things, and said: "Kick him out."

Djokovic said he would boycott interviews with the TV station until he got an apology.

He later released a short video on X to explain his stance and it has been viewed more than 60 million times, and caught the attention of the site's owner Elon Musk.

"It's way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media," Musk posted in response, with Djokovic replying: "Indeed."

Tennis stars past and present and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese all waded into the row.

Jones apologised on air Monday and hours later organisers Tennis Australia said: "Novak acknowledges the apology has been given in public as requested, and is now moving on and focusing on his next match."

Djokovic has been at the centre of controversy before at the Australian Open, notably in 2022 when he was deported on the eve of the tournament over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid.

He claimed ahead of this year's tournament that he was "poisoned" by lead and mercury in his food while held in a hotel before being deported.

World number one Sinner needed medical attention and overcame a long interruption when he broke the net with a thunderous serve to reach the last eight.

He came home 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Danish 13th seed Holger Rune on Rod Laver Arena.

Sinner struggled in the muggy conditions, his hand visibly shaking and his heart rate taken in the third set before he left court for a medical timeout.

Sinner said afterwards he had suffered with dizzy spells.

"I was not feeling really well. You know, I think we saw that today I was struggling physically," said Sinner, 23, who is bidding to become the first Italian man to win three Grand Slam crowns.

He refused to say exactly what was wrong with him, only that he was "not there health-wise" and had been "a bit dizzy at times".

"I don't want to go into details. I think it was, you know, then also with the pressure and everything, it was not easy."

He admitted that the time off court in air-conditioning while officials repaired the net helped him refresh.

"I was lucky today that... 20 minutes off court, you know, trying to get back physically, putting some cold water in my head, it was very helpful. It was big, big luck to me today."

Sinner is bidding to defend a Grand Slam title for the first time after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final last year.