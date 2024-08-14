'Short memory' the key to success for Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka is determined to improve her Cincinnati record. — Reuters

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 2:57 PM

Aryna Sabalenka detailed her current tennis philosophy on Tuesday, with the three-time Cincinnati Masters semifinalist revealing she's quick to forget about her losses.

"Every week is a new tournament," the two-time Australian Open champion said as she prepared for a second-round start after a bye at the WTA and ATP Cincinnati Open, the last big test before the August 26 start of the US Open.

"It's good to have a short memory. That helps to keep things moving and working hard and improving."

The third seed reached the semis at the US Midwest venue at the previous two editions as well as in 2018.

She's hoping to soon start improving that record as she comes back from the shoulder injury that forced her to skip Wimbledon.

"Every loss is extra motivation to work hard and improve things -- just to keep going," she said.

"If you're fighting every point and giving all you have in practice and matches you'll have your opportunities. You just have to use them."

Sabalenka said that her tennis also proves to be a welcome contrast to real life. The 25-year-old has been through the wringer over the years, losing her father as well as a former boyfriend who fell to his death from a Miami high-rise this year.

Meanwhile, the WTA number three is determined to improve her Cincinnati record.

"I'm trying to figure out what I need to do to get to the finals. But I don't want to focus on that," she said.

"I want to take things step by step and try to bring my best tennis every time I'm on the court. If I do that, then I will be able to get that semifinal win."

Top-eight seeds waited for opening opponents to emerge from first-round matches that filled courts Tuesday.

Ninth-seeded Daria Kastkina opened with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova, sending over six aces and breaking four times. The win came as a relief after first-round losses in Washington and last week in Toronto.

Number 15 Marta Kostyuk earned a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 trip to the second round over Belgian Elise Mertens after nearly two and a half hours and a dozen double-faults.

"I don't know how I won today," the Ukrainian said. "A lot of things did not go my way."

Karolina Pliskova, tournament winner eight years ago, began her WTA campaign 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3) over Bulgarian Viktorija Tomova while France's Varvara Gracheva put out Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5).

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Lulu Sun, who had to qualify into the field, reached the second round over Czech Linda Noskova 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

In men's play, 12th seed Ben Shelton won a self-described "bot v bot" battle of serving as he held off returning Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/3).