Shoaib Malik pens emotional message for wife Sania Mirza as she bids goodbye to Grand Slam matches

Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza recently bade farewell to Grand Slams in an emotional and gripping speech which went viral on social media.

Following which, her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik posted a heartfelt message on Twitter.

The former skipper said that Mirza is an inspiration to women in sports.

He congratulated his wife and said, "You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career."

The tweet has since garnered over 51,000 likes on the social media platform, gaining traction.

Divorce rumours

Late last year there were rumours that the couple were going to split. Speculations are rife again as fans noticed that Mirza did not mention her husband in her moving speech.

Some media outlets reported that Shoaib had cheated on Sania. However, neither of them commented on the same.

Later, an OTT platform announced that the two will be hosting a talk show together. 'Urduflix' took to their Instagram handle stating that Mirza and Malik will feature in a show named 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

