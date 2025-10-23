  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 23, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 1, 1447 | Fajr 05:03 | DXB clear.png31.4°C

Saudi Arabia to host ATP Masters 1000 tennis event from 2028

The Saudi tournament will join the nine existing Masters events, which take place in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Toronto/Montreal, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris

Published: Thu 23 Oct 2025, 9:53 PM

Top Stories

UAE Lottery drops dramatic call revealing Dh100 million jackpot winner’s reaction

UAE Lottery drops dramatic call revealing Dh100 million jackpot winner’s reaction

Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi: 3 restaurants retain one-star; full list of winners

Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi: 3 restaurants retain one-star; full list of winners

Diwali gold buying ends in losses: UAE shoppers lose thousands of dirhams as prices fall

Diwali gold buying ends in losses: UAE shoppers lose thousands of dirhams as prices fall

The ATP announced on Thursday the creation of a new Masters 1000 event which will take place annually in Saudi Arabia from as early as 2028.

The new event will be played on hard courts and take place "at the start of the season" in a city yet to be determined, and will last "one week", ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said at a press conference in Paris.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Ayni Gold announces upcoming retail access following strong OTC interest amid elevated gold prices

thumb-image

Dubai: Indian teen's family 'inconsolable' after sudden demise

thumb-image

17 countries, organisations, including Saudi Arabia, condemn Israeli laws on sovereignty over West Bank

thumb-image

Creative Zone by Encor appointed as a registered corporate service provider in DIFC

thumb-image

Ellington Properties awards Dh1 billion+ construction contract

 

The long-expected move marks the first ever expansion of the top-tier category of men's tennis since its creation in 1990.

The Saudi tournament will join the nine existing Masters events, which take place in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Toronto/Montreal, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris.

Gaudenzi called the expansion to 10 events "a proud moment for us and the result of a journey that's been years in the making".

The addition of another tournament to the tennis calendar comes at the end of a season marked by complaints from some players about the demanding pace of the tour, whose tournaments run from January to November.

However, unlike the majority of its counterparts, the new Saudi tournament will not be a mandatory event.

"Our open system has a lot of pros because it provides a lot of freedom, options and choices for the players" in choosing which tournaments they want to compete in, said Gaudenzi.

"But the downside is that they obviously can't play Slams, Masters, (ATP) 500s, 250s freely. On top of the fact that they also play team events and exhibitions like the Six Kings Slam," he added.

The Six Kings Slam last week in Saudi Arabia attracted stars from the men's game, including world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

In a statement published on Thursday, the ATP said that the new Masters tournament would be launched as part of a deal with SURJ Sports Investments -- a company with links to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The amount invested by SURJ to secure the organisation of the event has not been disclosed.

Saudi Arabia has increased its presence in world sport -- particularly tennis -- in recent years and has hosted the WTA Finals in Riyadh since 2024.

"Tennis is one of the sports that we think will grow massively," said a Saudi source close to the deal.

"There is already a lot of infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, (tennis) has a great access to the young generation... It ticks all the boxes in terms of the thinking of PIF."

The PIF has also attached its name to the ATP rankings and formed partnerships with several existing Masters 1000 tournaments such as Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid.

The Next Gen ATP Finals, which bring together the eight best players aged 20-and-under at the end of every season, have been held in the kingdom since 2023. 