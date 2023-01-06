Sania Mirza to retire at Dubai Duty Free Tennis championship next month

She postponed her retirement after an injury ruled her out of the US Open last year

Sania Mirza

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 10:13 PM

Sania Mirza announced her plans to retire from professional tennis at next month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, reported wtatennis.com.

The Indian player, who announced in 2022 to retire at the end of last season, postponed it after an elbow injury ruled her out of the US Open.

The six-time major champion — three in doubles and three in mixed doubles — Mirza has signed up to compete in this month’s Australian Open alongside Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina.

Mirza, 36, who has been living in Dubai for more than a decade, will retire in Dubai.

“I was going to stop right after the WTA Finals, because we were going to make the WTA Finals, but I tore my tendon in my elbow right before US Open so I had to pull out of everything,” Mirza told wtatennis.com last month in Dubai.

“And honestly, the person that I am, I like to do things on my own terms. So I don’t want to be forced out by injury. So I’ve been training.” She has also been dealing with a lingering calf problem.

“The plan is to try and retire in Dubai during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” she said.

In a recent interview with “Curly Tales Middle East,” Mirza explained why she believed now was the right time.

“I’m 36, and honestly my body is beat, that is the main reason for it,” Mirza said.

A mother to 4-year-old boy Izhaan, Mirza has recently launched a tennis academy in Dubai, which already operates in three locations and will venture into two more neighbourhoods in the coming weeks.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event, will begin on February 19.