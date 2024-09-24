E-Paper

Sabalenka targets top ranking to cap off superb season

The 26-year-old will be the firm favourite for the Beijing crown in the absence of holder Iga Swiatek

By Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka with the US Open trophy. — AFP
Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 7:55 PM

World number two Aryna Sabalenka will return to action for the first time since her U.S. Open triumph by playing in the China Open and the Belarusian said on Tuesday her sights were set on reclaiming the top ranking in the final weeks of the season.

The 26-year-old lifted her third Grand Slam title this month after back-to-back Australian Open triumphs and will be the firm favourite for the Beijing crown in the absence of holder Iga Swiatek, who is missing the event due to personal reasons.


Sabalenka briefly took the number one spot last season but was overtaken by Poland's Swiatek and said she is focused on a strong showing in the Asian swing to give herself the best chance of reaching her goal.

"Of course, that's one of my goals, to finish the season at world number one," Sabalenka told reporters.

"I'm not trying to focus on that. I'm trying to focus on my game. There are three tournaments left. I'm trying to bring my best tennis on court.

"After the season, I'll see if it was enough to finish the year at world number one or I have to improve something else... To be called as best player in the world, that means a lot."

Sabalenka has already qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals along with Swiatek and is eager to head to the Nov. 2-9 event with plenty of wins under her belt.

"It's important to do well here before the WTA Finals, to have these matches in your pocket before going to the Finals. I think between Wuhan and the Finals is a gap of three weeks," Sabalenka said.

"It means if you're not reaching the last stages of the tournaments here, you have a really big gap in between, which isn't so good before the last tournament of the year."

The Beijing tournament runs from Sept. 25-Oct. 6.

