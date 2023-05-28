Sabalenka storms into French Open second round in win marred by jeers

After featuring in six straight seasons in the Champions League Liverpool have failed to qualify for Europe's premier competition
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka powered into the second round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a feisty clash to start the year's second Grand Slam on Sunday, but was left perplexed by jeering from some parts of the crowd.
Some booing and jeering could be heard after the match as Kostyuk refused to shake hands with her opponent, having said beforehand that she would not do so with Russian and Belarusian players due to Moscow's conflict with Ukraine and Belarus' role in it.
Sabalenka, who appeared to sarcastically bow to the crowd following the win, said she initially thought the boos were aimed at her.
"It was a very tough match, I mean tough emotionally. I'm sorry guys, I didn't get it at first, I thought this booing was against me so I was a little surprised," she said.
"But then I felt your support, so thank you so much."
The world number two has previously said she has nothing against Ukrainian people and felt bad for them as the war rages on. Belarus has been a staging ground for Russia's actions.
Sabalenka appeared in a spot of bother on her serve early on and fell behind 2-3, but the unseeded Kostyuk could not build on her advantage and the Australian Open champion struck back immediately with a powerful crosscourt volley on breakpoint.
Second seed Sabalenka wrapped up the first set in style in front of a sparse Court Philippe Chatrier crowd before pouncing in the next with an early break and another to go up 4-1, as Kostyuk wilted under the Paris sun.
The Belarusian raised her level again late in the match to save two breakpoints and close out the victory in 71 minutes.
ALSO READ:
After featuring in six straight seasons in the Champions League Liverpool have failed to qualify for Europe's premier competition
One of them is on the verge of a fairytale promotion worth an estimated £170 million, the biggest financial prize in world football
During the meeting, FIA President recognized Monaco and the Automobile Club de Monaco’s special place in the FIA and praised the country for its continued support of all motorsport disciplines
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will hope to grab a rare opportunity and cash in on the absence of claycourt king Rafa Nadal
Between them Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have won seven tournaments this year
First-time event will see world champion Usman Wazir headline mega show alongside boxers from the UAE, England, Bangladesh, Iran, Philippines, Turkey, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Germany and Cameron
Favourites were placed in the same half of the field in Thursday's draw and could face each other in the semifinals
The Moscow-born Kazakh has earned her place among the Roland Garros favourites this season by playing at a high level on the tour