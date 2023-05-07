Sabalenka savours her first win over world number one Swiatek on clay

Until Saturday, the 25-year-old had lost all of her three previous meetings with the Pole on clay without even winning a set

Sun 7 May 2023

World number two Aryna Sabalenka was delighted with her victory over Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open final on Saturday, her first win on clay against the world number one.

The Belarusian prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to capture the title in the Spanish capital for the second time.

"It's something unbelievable. I'm really happy that I'm able to fight against her and I'm able to get this win so it's not like so super boring for people to watch our matches," said the champion.

"I really enjoy playing on clay, because I have extra time. It's not super fast, so I can go for my powerful shots. There are longer rallies. It's like not just bomb, bomb."

The big-hitting Belarusian gained revenge for defeat by her Polish rival in the Stuttgart final a fortnight ago with a thrilling triumph to end Swiatek's nine-match winning streak ahead of her French Open defence.

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, earned her 13th career title, and only her second on clay in two hours and 25 minutes, clinching victory on her fourth championship point with a forehand cross-court winner.

"I'm just super happy with this win, especially against Iga on the clay, it's always tough matches against her," added Sabalenka.

