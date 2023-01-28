Sabalenka beats Rybakina to win Australian Open

The hard-hitting Belarusian won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against the Wimbledon champion

Photo: AFP

By AFP Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 3:28 PM

Aryna Sabalenka battled back from a set down to beat Elena Rybakina and win the Australian Open on Saturday for her first Grand Slam title.

The hard-hitting Belarusian won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against the Wimbledon champion in 2hr 28min on Rod Laver Arena.

