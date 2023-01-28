Sabalenka beats Rybakina to win Australian Open

The games' governing body is delighted to put Aljada and Sharjah on the map as global destinations for professionals
Aryna Sabalenka battled back from a set down to beat Elena Rybakina and win the Australian Open on Saturday for her first Grand Slam title.
The hard-hitting Belarusian won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against the Wimbledon champion in 2hr 28min on Rod Laver Arena.
Did you know Indian sports are littered with sexual harassment cases across disciplines?
The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships
Olympic champions will be in action in Sharjah ahead of crucial Road to Paris Olympic qualifiers
The IPL-style T20 league in the UAE has drawn some of the biggest names in cricket. Would you like to catch the action live?
Vitidsarn ended Viktor Axelsen juggernaut to win the men's singles title
The Portuguese had served out the two-match ban in the Saudi Pro League and sat out the games against Al Ta'ee and Al-Shabab
MI Emirates have won all their three games, while the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost all five of their matches