Revenge in Rome: Filipina star Eala eyes payback against China's Wang

Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala set up a mouthwatering Italian Open clash with rising Chinese star Wang Xinyu with a hard-fought win in Rome on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old overcame a spirited challenge from Magdalena Frech of Poland to win a dramatic three-setter 6-0 3-6 6-4.

Now the second round clash at the Italian Open offers Eala, the world number 42, a chance to avenge her ASB Classic defeat to Wang.

Wang had beaten Eala 7-5, 5-7, 4-6 in the semifinal of the Auckland tournament last January.

The left-handed Filipina player is looking to build on impressive performances this season.

The highest-ranked player in the Philippines’ history, Eala made quarterfinal appearances in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this year.

But the ex-pupil of Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain is looking to hone her clay-court game ahead of the French Open.

The Italian Open, one of the premier clay-court events of the season, is an ideal opportunity for the youngster to test her skills against elite players on the slow surface.

Wang, 24, is a proven player on clay, having won the French Open doubles title in 2023.

The Chinese star has yet to go beyond the third round of the French Open in singles, but she is the more experienced player on the slow surface.

As she prepares for Friday’s clash, Eala knows Wang poses a great threat on clay.

But nobody can write off this Filipina phenomenon who has already recorded stunning wins over several top-10 players, including six-time major champion Iga Swiatek.