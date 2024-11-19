Retiring Nadal loses in Davis Cup quarterfinals singles opener

Spain's Rafael Nadal acknowledges the crowd at the end of the quarterfinal singles match. — AFP

Retiring tennis superstar Rafael Nadal lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp in a Davis Cup quarterfinal singles rubber on Tuesday as the Netherlands took a 1-0 lead against Spain.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner will call time on his career in professional tennis at the end of Spain's participation in the tournament in Malaga, after two injury-ravaged years.

Doubts hung over Nadal's involvement until the official announcement from team captain David Ferrer confirmed he would play in the first singles rubber of the opening finals clash.

The 38-year-old appeared emotional during the Spanish national anthem, and fans filled the arena with chants of "Rafa, Rafa," when it ended.

Nadal had won his last 29 Davis Cup singles matches out of 30 played -- after debuting in the tournament in 2004 -- and both of his prior clashes with the Dutchman.

However despite giving every ounce of his energy in the second set and buoyed by immense home support, Nadal came up short.

"In the beginning I think we were both nervous. The first service games didn't go smoothly... the crowd was tough, understandably," said Van de Zandschulp.

"That is what it is to play against Rafa in Spain -- he is probably the biggest sportsman here in Spain that ever lived."

There was also a comparatively small but vocal sector of orange-clad Dutch fans roaring on their compatriot.

"It was unbelievable, I needed it -- there were too many people from Spain here cheering for him," added the Dutchman.