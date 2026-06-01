'Resilient' Berrettini powers into French Open last eight

Matteo Berrettini stormed into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in four years with an impressive straight-sets victory over Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the French Open last 16 on Monday.

The former Wimbledon finalist, who has been plagued by injuries, won 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (8/6) against Argentinian Cerundolo, who had dumped out world number one Jannik Sinner in the second round.

"This (tennis) is the love of my life, I guess, otherwise I wouldn't keep coming back after all the setbacks, the injuries," said Berrettini.

"There were moments it was really tough to come back and hit a ball... But now I'm back and it's thanks to them (his team), my character and my resilience."

Berrettini, the world number 105, is the lowest-ranked Roland Garros men's quarterfinalist since Igor Andreev in 2007.

"I feel great, I feel happy," he added. "That's why I'm here, I just want to enjoy this atmosphere with my team, with my family."

The 30-year-old will next face either American 19th seed Frances Tiafoe or fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi on Wednesday.

Berrettini, who lost the 2021 Wimbledon showpiece to Novak Djokovic, is the only Grand Slam finalist left in his half of the draw and one of only two remaining in the men's tournament, alongside Alexander Zverev.

"There are so many players who are playing unbelievable tennis," said Berrettini when asked about the open nature of the draw after surprise early defeats for Sinner and Djokovic.

"Tennis -- it's unpredictable... The field is pretty packed and I'm trying to give my best, I'm focusing on my game and I want to enjoy this win."

He showed few ill-effects of playing the longest match of his career when he beat Francisco Comesana, saving two match points, in the previous round.

Berrettini powered through the first two sets, saving the only break point he faced in the opening game.

Cerundolo, who also won in a deciding-set tie-break in round three in the third-longest match in Roland Garros history, dug deep and broke for a 3-2 lead in the third set.

But he failed to serve it out and then missed three set points from 6-3 up in the tie-break.

Berrettini took full advantage, reaching his first major quarterfinal since the 2022 US Open on his first match point, as Cerundolo could only dump a blistering return into the net.

Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 6-3 7-5 6-1 to become the first Canadian man to reach the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slam tournaments and stay on track for his maiden major title.

Tenth-seed Flavio Cobolli dropped his first set of the tournament but beat unseeded American Zachary Svajda en route to a 6-2 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(5) on Monday to book his spot in the last eight.

Russian Diana Shnaider reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event for the first time with a three-set victory over Madison Keys in women's singles.

The 25th seed dropped her level in the second set but raced through the decider in just 26 minutes to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.