Raonic resurrection continues with win at Canadian Open

Raonic, the first Canadian to crack the top 10 of ATP rankings, is making a comeback after a serious injury crisis

Milos Raonic of Canada celebrates after beating Frances Tiafoe of the United States. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 7:48 PM

Milos Raonic showed that the mighty serve that lifted him to tennis' upper echelons is still firing after a two-year injury layoff as the Canadian downed Frances Tiafoe 6-7(12) 7-6(4) 6-3 in the first round of his home tournament on Monday.

Raonic, a former world number three who returned to the tour in June, crushed an ace on match point in front of an adoring crowd and set up a second-round meeting with Japan's Toro Daniel.

"Two years away, five years from playing in Toronto, a whole four years since I got to play in front of my parents, who were there for the majority of my matches as junior and a majority of my matches as a pro," Raonic said.

"All of these things came together for a great night for me and I'm incredibly grateful for it."

The marathon first set tiebreak ended in controversy when Tiafoe charged forward to hit a winner but touched the net.

Because the American made contact with the net outside of the single sticks it was not a violation, and Tiafoe was awarded the point and the set over objections from Raonic and boos from the crowd.

Raonic got revenge on his ninth-seeded opponent in the second set breaker, pumping his fist after firing an unreturnable serve to level the match at a set apiece.

He then broke early in the third and fended off a break point in the match's final game in securing the emotional victory, which marked his first appearance on home soil since 2019.

Raonic, who as the first Canadian to crack the top 10 of ATP rankings, has inspired the current generation of countrymen including Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov.

The 32-year-old hit 37 aces in his first appearance on home soil since 2019 and in his first hard-court match in more than two years.

Frenchman Gael Monfils put on an impressive display of speed and skill to beat American Christopher Eubanks 7-6(3) 6-7(4) 6-1 and advance to the second round of the Canadian Open earlier in the day.

Next up for Monfils is a second-round meeting with fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, who recently changed coaches from his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, to Mark Philippoussis.

