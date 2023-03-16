Rafael Nadal signs up to play in Monte Carlo Masters

The opener's 36-ball ton came a day after Rilee Rossouw lowered his own record with a 41-ball century
Rafa Nadal has signed up to compete at the Monte Carlo Masters next month, organisers of the claycourt tournament said, as the Spaniard prepares to return to the Tour after recovering from a hip flexor injury.
The 22-times Grand Slam champion has not played since his Australian Open title defence ended in a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald, during which he sustained his injury.
Nadal withdrew from hardcourt events in Indian Wells and Miami this month but is set to return to the ATP Tour on his favourite surface having stepped up training in the last week.
"Rafa was the first player to sign up," Monte Carlo tournament director David Massey said in a statement.
"He wants to play in Monaco and is giving himself every chance to be able to participate in this tournament he loves so much, and which he has won 11 times in singles, including a record eight consecutive titles between 2005 and 2012."
Nadal, 36, has previously used the April 9-16 Monte Carlo Masters as a key tournament to prepare for the French Open, which he has won 14 times.
ALSO READ:
The opener's 36-ball ton came a day after Rilee Rossouw lowered his own record with a 41-ball century
With old ally Richard Mullen back in the saddle after a gap of three years, the 10-year-old son of Exceed And Excel rolled back the years to upstage some of the best milers in the country in the Jebel Ali Classic
Pep Guardiola's side struggled to break down Palace until Haaland netted from the spot with 12 minutes left at rain-lashed Selhurst Park
The two-time Tour de France winner is now 12 seconds ahead of Groupama-FDJ's David Gaudu and last year's Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard in third, 58 seconds behind in the overall standings
Amal became the first Saudi woman to gain a jockey’s licence from the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA) in October of last year
Jurgen Klopp's side travelled to Dean Court in high spirits after their historic 7-0 thrashing of arch rivals Manchester United last weekend
The Real Madrid forward pulled out of the France squad with an injured left thigh on the eve of the tournament and departed their team hotel in Qatar soon afterwards
The gloves were worn by Emiliano Martinez as he faced the penalty shootout against France in the final in Qatar, with Argentina winning 4-2