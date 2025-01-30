Raducanu gets wildcard for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu. — Supplied photo

Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu will compete at this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open having been awarded the final wildcard spot for the qualifiers, with fans able to watch the British star in action on the opening day of the tournament free of charge.

The WTA 500 event returns to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, for its third edition, running from February 1-8, as a host of the world’s best female players descend on the UAE capital for what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

A star-studded line-up has now been strengthened by the addition of Raducanu, 22, who returns to Abu Dhabi for the second consecutive year.

The highlight of Raducanu’s career to date was undoubtedly her sensational US Open triumph in 2021 when, at the age of 18 and having entered the tournament as a qualifier, she secured the title without dropping a single set.

Having beaten the likes of Belinda Bencic and Maria Sakkari on her way to the final, she claimed the trophy following a 6-4, 6-3 win over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, a player she could potentially face in Abu Dhabi.

A popular player with fans in the Middle East, Raducanu received fantastic support at last year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, where she produced a brilliant display to overcome Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 32, before exiting at the hands of Ons Jabeur in the last 16.

Earlier this week, Raducanu was beaten by Cristina Bucsa at the Singapore Open, while she also competed at the recent Australian Open, losing to five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the third round after beating Ekaterina Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova, who will both be lining up in Abu Dhabi. Raducanu joins a brilliant player line-up in the capital, which includes current champion Elena Rybakina, three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur, Australian Open semi-finalist Paula Badosa, winner of the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Belinda Bencic, and last year’s beaten finalist Daria Kasatkina. Tickets for the opening weekend are free of charge, and can be purchased via www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com Those fans attending can look forward to a Mubadala Tennis Village which, at 15,000 square metres, is double the size of previous years. Made up of five separate districts, the Village features a whole host of tennis and sports-themed activations, along with a huge selection of F&B vendors, catering to all tastes. Live music, on Saturday, will be provided by Carl Lafrenais, who has shared a stage with the likes of Bon Jovi and Sting, and the FTM Band, while talented duo Gemma & JK will be performing on Sunday, making the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open the perfect day out.

As well as having the opportunity to observe Raducanu in action at close quarters, spectators attending on Saturday will also be able to watch the tournament draw take place from approximately 4.30pm in the Mubadala Tennis Village.