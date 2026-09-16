Philippines tennis body seeks WTA exemption as Eala skips China Open for Asian Games

The Philippines Tennis Association (PHILTA) has filed a request with the WTA on behalf of Alexandra Eala, requesting an exemption from the mandatory China Open so that the world number 18 can represent her country at the Asian Games.

Eala, who has become a fan-favourite with wins over some of the biggest names on the circuit including Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, is the highest-ranked player in the women's singles draw at the Asian Games, which begin on Saturday and conclude on October 4.

However, the Aichi-Nagoya Games schedule overlaps with the mandatory WTA 1000 tournament China Open, which starts in Beijing on September 30.

Skipping a mandatory WTA 1000 competition without an official exemption results in a ranking penalty, and may attract fines.

"We have formally requested an exemption and we respect the WTA’s process. At the same time, Alex has made her decision to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games, and we fully support her," PHILTA Secretary General John Rey Tiangco said in a statement to media on Tuesday.

Reuters has reached out to the WTA for a comment.

Earlier this week, Indonesian Janice Tjen withdrew from the Asian Games as she was unable to secure an exemption from participating in the China Open.

Eala, however, will compete at the Asian Games regardless of the WTA's decision, Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino said in a statement.

"The WTA has its rules and breaking the rules has penalties. But Alex will be in Nagoya, for flag and country," he added.

Eala's ground-breaking exploits have made her a superstar back home.

"I love playing and competing with the Philippines team," Eala said after her agonizing three-set loss to United States teenager Iva Jovic in New York on Saturday.

Proud Filipino Eala has been a regular at the Southeast Asian Games, winning singles gold last year, and she added: "I think it's a really fun environment, and I love being with the team, especially this last SEA Games in December, I had such a great time.

"I think they are really memories that stick with me."

China's Zheng Qinwen won Asian Games singles gold three years ago on home turf.

She will not defend her title in Aichi-Nagoya.

Also not involved will be Japan's four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who will be in action at the China Open in Beijing.