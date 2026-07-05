Pegula's experience pays off as she overcomes teenager Jovic

Pegula dropped her first set of the tournament in a scrappy opener featuring seven service breaks but she raised her level after that against the 18-year-old American

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 5 Jul 2026, 7:35 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula's greater experience proved telling as she beat rising fellow American Iva Jovic 4-6 6-3 6-1 to equal her best Wimbledon run by reaching the quarterfinals for the second time on Sunday.

Pegula dropped her first set of the tournament in a scrappy opener featuring seven service breaks but she raised her level after that against the 18-year-old.

Recommended For You

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

Qatar, Oman delegations attend farewell ceremony of Ali Khamenei in Iran

Qatar, Oman delegations attend farewell ceremony of Ali Khamenei in Iran

'Completely speechless': Indian participant wins Dh25 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

'Completely speechless': Indian participant wins Dh25 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay employee over Dh875,700 in unpaid salaries

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay employee over Dh875,700 in unpaid salaries

Talabat delivery rider honoured by Abu Dhabi Police for following traffic rules

Talabat delivery rider honoured by Abu Dhabi Police for following traffic rules

 

Serving with more authority and cutting out the unforced errors, she won four games in a row after losing the first game of the second set and did not look back.

Jovic, the 16th seed, began to look dispirited in the third set as the 32-year-old Pegula moved quickly towards the finish.

"That was really tough," Pegula, who has made at least the quarterfinal stage of all four Grand Slams, said on a sunny Court One.

"Iva's a great player and brings lots of energy and intensity and I just couldn't find my serve in the first set even though I wasn't playing badly.

"Luckily I started to serve better."

Pegula, one of five American women to reach the last 16 for the first time since 2002, could face a compatriot in the last eight if Coco Gauff beats Switzerland's Belinda Bencic later on Sunday.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Woman in Dubai jailed, fined for making digital payments with another person's bank card

2

6 major UAE visa rule changes in 2026 you should know about

3

Dubai Police issue warning after 25 injured as vehicle, 3 buses crash on Jebel Ali Road

4

Qatar, Oman delegations attend farewell ceremony of Ali Khamenei in Iran

5

Dubai Mall Metro Station's bus, taxi service road to shut temporarily, RTA announces