Pegula cruises past Krejcikova into US Open semifinals

American Jessica Pegula reached her second straight US Open semifinal with a clinical 6-3 6-3 win over twice Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova on Tuesday, in the first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fourth-ranked Pegula had a dreadful run-up to the year's final major but has flipped the script in New York, where she has yet to drop a set and fired off 17 winners to beat the unseeded Czech.

Krejcikova recovered from injuries earlier this year and saved eight match points in a fourth-round thriller to reach the final eight but ran out of gas against the 2024 runner-up.