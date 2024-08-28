Paul, Pegula lead American charge into US Open second round

Jessica Pegula hits a return during the match against Shelby Rogers. — AFP

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:21 PM

Tommy Paul and Jessica Pegula led the American charge into the US Open second round as they closed out the action on New York's showcourts on Tuesday, while defeats for Danille Collins and Shelby Rogers left them waving goodbye to Grand Slam tennis.

Paul beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-2 5-7 6-2, the 14th seed fending off 11 of 13 break points in front of the diehard fans who stayed late into the night under the lights at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Paul, who struggled in the run-up to New York with early exits from Cincinnati and Toronto, looked to have it all wrapped up until he dropped serve in the eighth game of the third set.

He roared back in the fourth set, however, winning the first two games and breaking Sonego again in the fifth. He will next play Australian Max Purcell.

"Better than I thought it was going to be. I came out and I actually played some pretty comfortable tennis," said Paul, who thanked the fans for sticking around until well past 1 am to cheer him on.

"The fact that you guys are here is insane. I'm tired myself."

Sixth seed Pegula knocked out compatriot Rogers 6-4 6-3 in the last match of the night on Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was also the last match of Rogers' Grand Slam singles career, though she is set to play in the doubles.