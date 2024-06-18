Novak Djokovic to play at Paris Olympics

Serbia's Novak Djokovic. — AFP

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 11:29 PM

Former tennis world number one, Novak Djokovic will play at the Summer Olympics Games in Paris, the Olympic Committee of Serbia said on Tuesday.

"Novak Djokovic and Dusan Lajovic have fulfilled the conditions according to ATP ranking and confirmed their participation at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris 2024", the Serbian committee said on their website.

Djokovic has not yet publicly confirmed the announcement.

At the start of June, the 24-time Grand Slam winner withdrew ahead of his Roland Garros quarterfinal against Casper Ruud after a scan revealed a torn medial meniscus in his right knee.

Two weeks ago, Djokovic confirmed he had undergone an operation on his knee and that it "went well", but gave no timeframe for his return.

Djokovic has long said he will prioritise the Olympic Games this summer as he chases an elusive singles gold.

In October last year, he said winning Olympic gold next year is one of his main ambitions, while before the clay tournaments this year he reiterated his goal.

"The Paris Olympics are very important. The Olympics have always been a priority for me," Djokovic said in April ahead of the clay swing in Monte Carlo.

He has played four Olympic tournaments and won a bronze medal in Beijing in 2008. He has since twice come close to another medal

He lost the bronze-medal match to Juan Martin del Potro in London in 2012. He lost again to the Argentine four years later in the first round in Rio.