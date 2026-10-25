Naomi Osaka could quit tennis if daughter asks her to

Former world number one Naomi Osaka cast doubt on her future Sunday saying she would consider quitting tennis if her three-year-old daughter asked her to.

The four-time Grand Slam champion from Japan took 15 months away from the sport after the birth of her daughter Shai, before returning in 2023.

She is in Tokyo to play at the Pan Pacific Open this week and said becoming a mother had reshaped her priorities.

"I wouldn't say I'm part-timing it but my entire day doesn't consist of that," said the 29-year-old, now ranked 19 in the world.

"It's tough, sometimes I look towards my future and I often wonder how long I'm going to play.

"Because if my daughter did say she didn't want me to travel as much, I'm not the type of person to ignore that."

Osaka also stepped away from tennis in 2021 to prioritise her mental health.

She said her "mindset is changing a lot" with age.

"My daughter is my biggest priority," she said.

"I try my best to put as much energy as I can into tennis.

"If I think about it in certain ways, I'm really proud of where I am now because it's not like I can dedicate my entire time to the sport."

Online abuse

Osaka said juggling her duties as a player and a mother was something she was "figuring out little by little".

She also offered support to the American Coco Gauff, who said she had received an "insane" amount of racist abuse on the internet at this month's China Open.

World number five Gauff, who is Black, said the experience had been "kind of draining".

Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and father from Haiti, said "nobody should have to go through that".

"It's sad but I'm used to it on my end," she said.

"I feel like for me, I've dealt with that my entire career through decisions that I make that seem to make some people upset. It's tough."

Osaka said efforts made by women's tennis governing body the WTA to combat social media abuse did not "ever seem to fully work all the way".

"I know that some people are like, OK, if it bothers you that much, stay off social media," said Osaka.

"But sometimes that's the best way to connect with your fans.

"From my end, what I do about it is I don't really go on social media at all."

Osaka is seeded seven in Tokyo and plays Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the first round.

World number one Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Philippines sensation Alexandra Eala are also competing.

Osaka said she was "not far off" refinding her best form and was "optimistic for next year".