Naomi Osaka announces she is expecting her first child

Peterhansel, whose nickname is 'Mr Dakar' after eight car victories and six on a motorbike, had an accident after 212km of the day's special
Four times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child, days after withdrawing from the Australian Open.
The 25-year-old said this week that she was pulling out of the year's first Grand Slam after not competing on the WTA Tour since the Pan Pacific Open in September.
"Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023," the former world number one, who represents Japan, said in a Twitter post, accompanied with a photo of a sonogram image.
"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom.'"
The announcement landed amid speculation that Osaka, who is one of the highest-earning women athletes, according to Forbes, may have been scaling back on her professional playing career, after she initially declined to elaborate on her withdrawal from the Melbourne Grand Slam, where she has won the title twice.
But she said on Wednesday that she would return to competition and expected to be at the Australian Open in 2024.
"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one," said Osaka, who has also won the US Open twice.
Peterhansel, whose nickname is 'Mr Dakar' after eight car victories and six on a motorbike, had an accident after 212km of the day's special
It was the Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver's first stage victory of the 2023 event
The Portuguese superstar went on to outline his reasons for joining Al Nassr, saying he turned down 'many clubs' around the world to complete the shock move
The deal, reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, makes him the highest paid football player in history
The 44-year-old Prodrive driver timed 10 hours 56 minutes with South African Henk Lattegan finishing second
Monday's medical emergency stunned players, fans and viewers
The Kingdom hosts many international tournaments in varied sports; it even owns English Premier League club Newcastle United
Carlos Sainz (Audi) was third man home, which was enough to give the Spaniard the lead in the provisional general classification