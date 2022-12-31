Nadal says retirement not on his mind after losing season-opener

The prestigious tournament will take place on Hudayriat Island’s luxury camping site Bab Al Nojoum from February 21 to 26
Rafa Nadal brushed off talk of retiring anytime soon after the 22-times Grand Slam champion was stunned by Cameron Norrie in the United Cup mixed team tournament on Saturday, saying he still enjoyed competing at the highest level.
Nadal's preparations for his Australian Open title defence got off to a shaky start as Norrie beat him 3-6 6-3 6-4 to seal his first victory over the 36-year-old Spaniard in their fifth career meeting.
Faced with a question on whether defeats at this stage in his career left him more determined to play as long as he could or acknowledge that things were getting difficult, Nadal simply said retirement was not on his mind yet.
"I lost my match. That's it, no? Every time I come to a press conference it seems that I have to retire. So you are very interested on my retirement. I mean, that, for the moment, isn't the case," a smiling Nadal told reporters.
"When the day arrives, I'm going to let you know, guys. Don't keep going (on) with the retirement, because I'm here to keep playing tennis."
Nadal, whose 2022 season began in complete contrast as he went on a 20-match winning spree, said the early defeat ahead of the new season was not a disaster.
"I can do things better and I need to do it. He played his first match two days ago, that's an advantage, especially if you win the match the way that he did," Nadal added.
"And then I need to be a little bit faster physically, a little bit more solid, some less mistakes and make better decisions at some points, playing a little bit longer.
"All credit to him that he did a lot of things very well. In my case, I think there's a way to improve but I have time before the Australian Open starts in two weeks. Either way, we still focus on this competition."
ALSO READ:
The prestigious tournament will take place on Hudayriat Island’s luxury camping site Bab Al Nojoum from February 21 to 26
The auction will take place in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday
The last encounter between the Premier League rivals in October led to several unsavoury incidents on and off the field
The Canadian made history in 2019 when she beat the legendary Serena Williams in straight sets to win the US Open
Serbian Novak Djokovic withdraws from his match against Nick Kyrgios because he was unwell, with Dimitrov stepping in
India are currently second in the Test Championship league table behind Australia, who are currently 1-0 up against South Africa in a three-match series at home
A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)