Medvedev enjoying Sinner rivalry despite another loss

Jannik Sinner of Italy shakes hands with Daniil Medvedev of Russia. — AFP

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 8:51 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 8:52 PM

Daniil Medvedev said he was enjoying his growing rivalry with world number one Jannik Sinner despite coming out on the wrong end of the scoreline in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday.

The Russian has now played his 23-year-old rival four times this year, also losing in the Australian Open final and the semifinals of the Miami Masters but triumphing in the last eight at Wimbledon.

"Lately a tough one for me, but compared to some matches I played with him last year when he started to beat me, I felt like I was doing the right things. I just didn't manage to execute them well," Medvedev, the world number five, said after his 6-2 1-6 6-1 6-4 defeat.

"I like it. You know, to have big rivalries like this always pushes me to be better, and sometimes I lose, sometimes I win. I will try to be better next time, and that's the only thing I can do."

Medvedev still leads their head-to-head 7-6, although the Italian Sinner has won six of their last seven meetings.

"He's one of the best players in the world, by ranking the best, and he deserves it," Medvedev added.

"He's a tough player to play against. He feels the game well. He chooses the right shot at the right moment many times.