Medvedev disqualified from China Open after hitting ball into crowd

Russian Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from his China Open semifinal clash with Novak Djokovic after hitting a rebounding ball into the crowd, striking a spectator in the eye.

World number five Medvedev was trailing 7-5 5-3 on Monday and had lost a point when he hit the ball coming off the wall.

The spectator, who was sitting in the first row, clutched his left eye and appeared to be in pain as he walked out of the gallery, assisted by stadium staff.

"I was shocked, to be honest... I hope that person is not badly injured," said sixth seed Djokovic, who was disqualified from the US Open in 2020 under similar circumstances.

"On the other hand, I also feel sorry for Daniil because I know exactly how it feels to be disqualified in a big match ... I'm sure that Daniil didn't want to do this intentionally."

Both semifinals ended prematurely in Beijing as Hubert Hurkacz retired with an adductor injury earlier on Monday.

Australian Alex de Minaur was leading the first semi 6-4 3-2 when his Polish opponent, who had struggled with movement throughout the match, retired.