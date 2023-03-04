Magical Medvedev clinches Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev with their trophies after the final. The prize ceremony was conducted by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, Chairman of Dubai Duty Free; Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis Federation; Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free; Ramesh Cidambi, COO of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the Organising Committee; Salah Tahlak, Joint COO of Dubai Duty Free, and Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships; Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice-President, Marketing of Dubai Duty Free; and Nasser Yousef, General Secretary of the UAE Tennis Federation. M. Sajjad/Khaleej Times

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 10:59 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 11:00 PM

‘Not over yet.’ That was Daniil Medvedev’s rather threatening postscript scribbled over the camera after winning his first-ever Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final.

Medvedev was obviously referring to his third title in three weeks (Rotterdam and Doha) and 14 wins in the last 19 days. The stirring run culminated on Saturday with a 68-minute, straight-set decimation of the defending champion and his Russian compatriot, Andrey Rublev.

Only two players have won back-to-back titles in three weeks after Andy Murray managed the feat in 2011 – Casper Ruud in July 2021 and Felix Auger-Aliassime in October 2022.

It was Medvedev’s 18th Tour-level singles title and the world No7 will move up one spot in the ATP Singles Ranking next week, trading places with the man he beat.

“It is amazing because at the start of the year, it was not perfect. In tennis when you don’t win matches you have doubts. Now it just feels better,” said Medvedev, who had dropped out of the top-10 of singles ranking.

“I was really happy with these three weeks and I am looking forward to the next ones.

“It was a very tactical (match). I know Andrey can cause a lot of trouble to everyone on Tour. Every time we play, he tries to make me suffer and I try to make him suffer. Today I managed to be on top, but the next match could be a different story.”

The 27-year-old Medvedev – 4-2 in head-to-head coming into the match – has always had tough, long matches against Rublev in the past. That was not going to be the case this time. The former world No1 broke Rublev in the first and seventh games in the first set to wrap it up in 36 minutes.

In the second, it continued to be one-way traffic after initial resistance. Medvedev won the fifth and seventh games to close the second set in 32 minutes.

The difference between the two players was apparent with a of couple ATP stats – serve rating and return rating. Medvedev’s serves were rated at 332 to Rublev’s 204, while his returns were 215 to 45. Playing from well behind the baseline as he usually does, Medevedev forced his opponent to try out different things, including coming to the net 18 times. Rublev later said: “That’s a record for me.”

Medvedev thought it was a perfect final for him.

“I think it was great from my side. I had a lot of opportunities and managed to make them. Second set he started playing better in the beginning, so I was like, ‘Just stay there and try to put pressure on him’. I managed to break him. That’s when it got tougher for him,” said the 2021 US Open champion.

“Tactically I managed to play well. I managed to play aggressive when I needed to, some good passing shots. Really happy with the level. When you beat someone like Andrey 6-2, 6-2, you need to be happy.”

Rublev had won his last two meetings against Medvedev from a set down, and was obviously disappointed with his performance last night.

“I had a great tournament and great victories. We found a way to be alive till the final and then Daniil destroyed me tonight. I don’t know how he’s doing this three titles in a row. I was trying for my first title of the season and I told him that I’m completely tired already. And he wins three titles in a row… I don’t know how he did it,” said the 25-year-old Muscovite.

Medvedev completed a brilliant week where he did not drop a single set, even against the world No1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, which he won 6-4, 6-4.

Medvedev committed just two unforced errors in the first set and continued to put pressure on his compatriot with accurate first serves and several crosscourt and down-the-line winners.

The champion is next scheduled to play the ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells.

RESULTS

SINGLES FINAL

[3] Daniil Medvedev (RUS) beat [2] Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-2, 6-2

DOUBLES FINAL

Maxime Cressy (USA)/Fabrice Martin (FRA) beat [3] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) 7-6, 6-4