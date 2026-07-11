Linda Noskova beats Karolina Muchova to win Wimbledon women's singles title

The 21-year-old became the third Czech player in four years to win the Venus Rosewater Dish

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 9:44 PM
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Linda Noskova beat fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2 5-7 6-3 to win the Wimbledon women's singles title on Saturday.

Ninth seed Noskova, 21, looked set for an easy win as she led 6-2 5-2 but had to endure an astonishing fightback from Muchova, who saved five match points in the second set, before finally prevailing to claim her first Grand Slam title.

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She became the third Czech player in four years to win the Venus Rosewater Dish.

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