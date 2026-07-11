Linda Noskova beats Karolina Muchova to win Wimbledon women's singles title

Linda Noskova beat fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2 5-7 6-3 to win the Wimbledon women's singles title on Saturday.

Ninth seed Noskova, 21, looked set for an easy win as she led 6-2 5-2 but had to endure an astonishing fightback from Muchova, who saved five match points in the second set, before finally prevailing to claim her first Grand Slam title.

She became the third Czech player in four years to win the Venus Rosewater Dish.