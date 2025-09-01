Lehecka draws on hospital experience ahead of Alcaraz showdown

Jiri Lehecka credited a life-changing moment in a hospital during injury rehabilitation for helping him reach his second Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open on Sunday with a more mature mindset.

The Czech 20th seed will face Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday after defeating Adrian Mannarino 7-6(4) 6-4 2-6 6-2, setting up a rematch with a player he has beaten earlier this year in the last eight at Doha.

"Of course, he's one of the two biggest challenges right now in tennis," Lehecka said of the five-times major winner. "We've never played each other on a Grand Slam stage."

But it was Lehecka's reflection on personal growth that provided the most compelling insight into his development since reaching his first major quarterfinal at the 2023 Australian Open.

The 23-year-old revealed how a hospital visit during injury treatment last year had fundamentally shifted his perspective on tennis and life.

"I was coming for a treatment to the hospital, and I saw little kids who were very, very sick, and they were enjoying life, and I was, like, feeling like that it's the end of the world for me, and I can't play, only because my back hurts," Lehecka explained.

"That was the moment when I really, like, something switched. Since that moment I kind of feel that, of course, I love to win. I like to play the game. It's something I wake up every morning with the goal to improve.

"But at the same time when I'm on the court, I'm not getting myself under more pressure than is necessary."

Lehecka enters the New York quarterfinal with a win over Alcaraz under his belt but also a loss in the Queen's Club final to trail 1-2 in their head-to-head meetings.

"Against a player like Carlos you need to bring your best," he said. "You need to be well-focused through the whole match. That's something I will try to do, to play my game."

Alcaraz, the 22-year-old five-time Grand Slam champion, was made to work hard in a hard-fought first set but eventually pulled away to win 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4 over Arthur Rinderknech on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

"I think my style of tennis suits pretty well the energy here in New York," said Alcaraz, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

"The energy is special playing the day session, playing the night session. It doesn't matter, people are always there. I love it and I think that's why I play my best tennis here," he added.

The win moves Alcaraz a step closer to a potential last four assignment with tennis icon Novak Djokovic.

In the women's draw, last year's beaten finalist Jessica Pegula admitted she had surprised herself by extending her campaign into a second week.

Pegula arrived in New York on the back of a dismal run of form that had seen her make early exits from WTA tournaments in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati on the North American hardcourt swing.

But the 31-year-old American swatted aside compatriot Ann Li in an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 victory in just 54 minutes.

"I felt terrible coming into this tournament, honestly," Pegula said afterwards.

The American revealed that a pre-tournament night out with friends at an escape room had helped her bring a more relaxed attitude to her campaign.

"Went and did an escape room with my friends and had, like, two drinks and was, like, I need to just chill and stop getting so frustrated and overthinking all these practices," she said.

Pegula will face either compatriot Taylor Townsend or the Czech Republic's unseeded Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals.

If the tournament follows the seedings, Pegula will face a repeat of last year's final in the semifinals, where defending champion Aryna Sabalenka may be lying in wait.

Sabalenka was too strong for unseeded Spanish player Cristina Bucsa 6-1 6-4 in the round of 16.