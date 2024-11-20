'Lasting legacy': Serena joins chorus marking Nadal's farewell

Rafael Nadal applauds during a tribute to his career at the end of the David Cup quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Spain. — AFP

Serena Williams said it had been an honour to witness Rafael Nadal's tennis journey and that he would leave the game a "lasting legacy" following the Spaniard's defeat in the final match of his glorious career.

Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles over the course of a career spanning more than two decades, announced his retirement last month and was a surprise pick for Spain's opening singles match in their Davis Cup quarterfinal against the Netherlands.

The 38-year-old lost 6-4 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp and Spain eventually fell 2-1 to exit the team tournament in Malaga.

"Congratulations on a career that most won't dare to dream of," Williams said on Instagram alongside a video of her wearing Nadal-branded merchandise.

"I feel so fortunate to have been able to play when you were playing and being great.

"You inspired me to be better, to play harder, to fight, to never give up, and to win more. No excuses, just play the sport.

"You legacy will never die. Wow to see your career from the beginning to today was an honour champ! Long live Rafa!"

Nadal's Davis Cup teammate Carlos Alcaraz said Nadal had been his inspiration.

"Thanks to you I have become a professional tennis player," Alcaraz added.

"It has been a blessing to be able to live your career as a child for whom you were an idol and then as a teammate! The best possible ambassador who leaves an eternal legacy."

World number two Iga Swiatek reacted to a video of the Spaniard tearing up with a crying emoji and said: "Too much", while American Coco Gauff added: "Today, I'm from Spain #Rafa."

Australian tennis great Rod Laver said that watching Nadal compete had been a privilege.