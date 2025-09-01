Krejcikova saves eight match points in US Open miracle

Barbora Krejcikova saved eight match points before defeating Taylor Townsend in an epic three-set battle to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open on Sunday.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Krejcikova prevailed 1-6, 7-6 (15/13), 6-3 in a remarkable 3hr 4min tussle to advance to a last eight meeting against American fourth seed Jessica Pegula.

The unseeded Czech had looked to be heading for the exit after unseeded American Townsend, chasing her first ever appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal, moved to the brink of victory to earn a match point on Krejcikova's serve while leading 5-4 in the second set.

But 2024 Wimbledon champion Krejcikova dug herself out of that hole before the match went to an extraordinary tie-break.

Townsend raced into a 3-1 lead but Krejcikova refused to throw in the towel, chasing every ball down to remain in contention.

The former French Open champion would save an astonishing seven match points before clinching a marathon breaker 15/13 to force a decisive third set.

She broke Townsend for a 5-3 lead in the eighth game and then held to clinch a scarcely believable victory.

"What a match," said Krejcikova, who revealed she had wondered if she would ever play tennis again after missing the opening months of the season with a back injury.

"Just four months ago I was off the court, I couldn't play, I couldn't practice, I didn't know if I will ever be back.

"I still can't believe that I'm standing here having an interview with you right now. I was sidelined for six months and didn't know if I would ever play again. I'm super happy I can be here."

A disappointed Townsend said while the defeat had "stung" she would use the loss as fuel for her US Open doubles campaign, where she is top seeded with partner Katerina Siniakova.

"It just stings, because I literally gave everything, and I gave everything," Townsend said. "She came up with some really, really great tennis in moments where she was down, and I thought I had it.

"But, you know, it's a part of sports. For me, honestly, I was showering, I'm, like, 'Damn, when is the next time I'm going to play a singles match?' I'm the kind of person that motivated me and I'm ready to go back again.

"So, you know, I'm not done here. I have doubles tomorrow. I'm going to do everything that I can to hoist the trophy here... This is just motivating me to keep doing the things that I know I can do to be a champion."