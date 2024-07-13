Krejcikova beats Paolini to win Wimbledon title

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 7:18 PM

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beat Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon title on Saturday, resisting a spirited fightback by the Italian to win 6-2 2-6 6-4 on Centre Court.

The 31st-seeded Krejcikova showed her experience in the deciding set, serving superbly to add the Wimbledon crown to her 2021 French Open title.