Jordan's tennis prodigy becomes first Arab player to feature in Next Gen ATP Finals

Chestertons Global awarded the winners Boadicea The Victorious, Riyadh and Northern Data Group ,Dubai at the Desert Palm Polo Club
In a groundbreaking achievement for Jordanian tennis, 19-year-old sensation Abedallah Shelbayh, the first player from Jordan to secure an ATP world ranking with a career-high ATP singles ranking of 188, is poised to participate as the first Arab player in the upcoming Next Gen ATP Finals, having earned a wild card entry.
The 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals are scheduled to take place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.
Shelbayh expressed his excitement about participating in the tournament, stating, "Being part of this event makes the experience much more special. It's the culmination of hard work, and as one of the eight players, it's an emotional journey."
Shelbayh highlighted the unique nature of the Next Gen ATP Finals, describing it as a "truly incredible" concept.
He emphasized the significance of bringing together players under 21 from around the world, providing tennis fans with the opportunity to witness emerging talents exclusively at the end of the year.
Drawing a comparison to the ATP Finals, he mentioned that this event exclusively focuses on younger players, introducing new talents every year, which he considers one of the best ideas.
"What excites me the most is being an Arab, being Jordanian, and participating in such an event. The support from the Arab world throughout the week, from my family and my team, makes it special. I look forward to the opportunity and hope to perform well, showcasing some great tennis," Shelbayh added.
The Next Gen ATP Finals in Saudi Arabia holds significant importance for Shelbayh and the Arab tennis community.
Shelbayh sees the event as a turning point for tennis in the Arab region, providing motivation and inspiration for young players by demonstrating the capability to host top-tier events.
ALSO READ:
Chestertons Global awarded the winners Boadicea The Victorious, Riyadh and Northern Data Group ,Dubai at the Desert Palm Polo Club
Ajman’s Al Zorah Golf Club to host next qualifier which is open to all golfers
Sheikh Mohammed's Darley Stud showcased in ‘Be A Part Of It: Breeding In Britain’, that aims to encourage future international investment into British horse racing
The UAE secured 11 medals, including four gold, four silver and three bronze at the Asian Para Games
The team’s performance at the Asian qualifiers hailed following impressive wins over Singapore and Thailand
Yunis Halim was the team's Most Valuable Player at their recent second-place finish at the West Asia Cup
After saddling five winners at the opener the Australian handler adds two more to take his tally to ten for the campaign
Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood tied second as fellow Dubai-based Adrian Meronk seals Number One Card on PGA Tour for next season