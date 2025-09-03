Jessica Pegula rides roller-coaster year into US Open semifinals

American Jessica Pegula rode her roller-coaster season to reach a second straight US Open semifinal with a clinical 6-3 6-3 win over twice Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova on Tuesday.

Fourth-ranked Pegula had a dreadful run-up to the year's final major but has flipped the script and found another gear in New York to set up a last four showdown with world number one and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

"I just surprised myself," said Pegula, who exited early from Cincinnati, Montreal and Washington, and had despaired over her form during practice in the days leading up to the singles main draw.

"I'll always back myself and figure things out in the end instead of kind of spiraling and letting it go too far."

Her run to the Flushing Meadows semifinal would have gone a long way towards boosting her confidence considering she suffered a first round exit at Wimbledon three days after beating Iga Swiatek in the Bad Homburg final.

"It was kind of back to the drawing board," said Pegula, who has reached the last four without dropping a set.

"The goal was to simplify things and to get me back playing my game."

She was showing some of her best level on Tuesday as she fired off 17 winners to beat the unseeded Czech Krejcikova, who saved eight match points in a fourth-round thriller against Taylor Townsend but ran out of gas against the 2024 runner-up.

Krejcikova missed an overhead shot in the second game and was seen repeatedly rubbing her eyes as she struggled to deal with fatigue following two bruising back-to-back three-set matches, surrendering her serve with a double fault.

She broke back when Pegula sent a backhand into the net in the seventh game but Krejcikova immediately handed the advantage back to the American by dropping her serve again.

Pegula broke the Czech to love with a backhand winner down the line in the opening game of the second set.

Playing in her first US Open quarterfinal in four years, Krejcikova appeared to be heading for a swift defeat as she fell behind 4-1 with Pegula having secured the double break after the errors kept flying off her Czech rival's racket.

Although Krejcikova showed some signs of life as she regained one of the breaks in the sixth game, the effort only delayed the inevitable.

Two double faults in the final game capped a miserable day for Krejcikova, while a beaming Pegula soaked in the roaring cheers from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd after wrapping up the lopsided win.

"It's not fun to go out there and stress yourself out and be worried about how you're playing every second of the day," she said. "I definitely did that for a few weeks, but I guess I got over it."