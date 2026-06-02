'I don't know how I'm standing here': Arnaldi wins French Open epic

The 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 win was Matteo Arnaldi's second consecutive five-hour match after his five-set win over Raphael Collignon in the previous round

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 2 Jun 2026, 1:22 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Matteo Arnaldi fought back against fading Frances Tiafoe to win 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 early on Tuesday and become the third Italian in the French Open men's last eight.

The match lasted five hours and 26 minutes and ended with both men moving as if badly blistered.

Recommended For You

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

Trump expects Iran ceasefire extension, Hormuz reopening deal 'over next week'

Trump expects Iran ceasefire extension, Hormuz reopening deal 'over next week'

Iran says lack of trust, contradictory US positions, Israeli attacks delaying diplomacy

Iran says lack of trust, contradictory US positions, Israeli attacks delaying diplomacy

Israel says to establish military-controlled zone around Litani River area in Lebanon

Israel says to establish military-controlled zone around Litani River area in Lebanon

 

"I don't know how I am standing here," said Arnaldi, adding that he had been hobbled by a foot injury earlier in the year.

It was his second consecutive five-hour match after his five-set win over Raphael Collignon in the previous round.

"In the third set I was so tired," he said.

Tiafoe appeared to be cruising when he raced 4-1 ahead with a double-break in the fourth set, flat-footing Arnaldi with quick hands and unexpected angles.

Instead, with the American's own footwork slowing, Arnaldi won nine of the next 13 games, as well as a tie-break, to move 4-2 ahead in the fifth.

Yet the 28-year-old Tiafoe hauled himself to 4-4.

Arnaldi seized back the initiative by breaking to love.

The Italian wasted a first match point with a double-fault, but, despite some brave hitting by Tiafoe, finally took his third chance.

"At some point it wasn't tennis, it was something else," Arnaldi said. "You were just playing with everything you had. There had to be a winner and fortunately it was me."

Arnaldi will face another unseeded Italian, resurgent Matteo Berrettini, in the quarterfinals.

Flavio Cobolli, the top Italian seed at 10 following the early elimination of world No.1 Jannik Sinner, will play fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last eight.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says no more Israel troops going to Beirut; Hezbollah agrees to stop shooting

2

Abu Dhabi temporarily freezes rent for residential, commercial, industrial properties

3

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

4

Ajman announces new leaves, reduced working hours, benefits for government employees

5

Trump seeks tough changes in agreement; Iran's Ghalibaf says 'no trust in enemy's words'