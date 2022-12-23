How Rock music helped Iga Swiatek scale the summit of women's tennis

The Polish world No 1. listens to some of her favourite Rock songs before every match

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek. (WTA)

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 9:03 PM

Music makes the world go round but in the case of Iga Swiatek, it even helped her conquer the world of tennis.

The Polish world No 1. is a huge music fan and admits to listening to some of her favourite Rock songs before every match, a routine that she feels gives her increased energy and has helped her to take her game to a higher level.

“Music can influence the mind and body and Rock music in particular helps me to raise my energy levels,” she told Khaleej Times at the Dubai Tennis League.

“It became part of my routine three years ago and it’s been a big part of my preparation before I go out on the court. Every time I hear music I get fired up. It does a lot for me.”

Swiatek’s choice of music may surprise many because the songs that are on repeat mode on her playlist feature some of the most iconic bands in history, among them Led Zepplin, AC/ DC, Pearl Jam, and Pink Floyd.

While Novak Djokovic is known to be a big fan of reggae and R & B, it’s purely driving Rock music that the 21-year-old tennis sensation from Poland has on her iPod playlist.

Swiatek, who says that her dream is to one day master the ukulele, a string instrument popularized in Hawaii, is for the moment focused on becoming a better all-around tennis player.

“I’m still young so I feel that there is a lot to do to improve my game, for sure,” said Swiatek. “My coach and I are working on certain areas where I can get better. Overall my goal is to bring much more variety on the court and I think I’m heading in the right direction.”

Swiatek is also cognisant of the fact that fitness will play a big part in helping her sustain the high and intense levels of her game.

“I am aware that physicality is one of the key factors that make us the athletes that we are. So I’m prepared to put in the extra hours and work even harder,” she said.

“However, my dad (Olympic rower Tomasz Świątek) did not only want me to focus on that aspect but he taught me about the other values that you need as an athlete to improve.”

And did he approve of her choice of music?

“I’m not sure,” she says with a laugh.

But if music can improve the things you do in life then perhaps Swiatek can convince you to update your music playlist and give you the same drive that a world-class athlete like her possesses.

