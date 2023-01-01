Gutsy Evans helps Britain beat Spain, reach United Cup knockouts

The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams
Britain stormed into the knockout stage of the United Cup mixed team tournament on Sunday as Dan Evans came through a gruelling encounter against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas with a 6-3 1-6 6-3 win that gave his team an unassailable 3-1 lead.
Britain began the day with a 2-0 advantage in the tie thanks in part to Cameron Norrie's win over Rafa Nadal on Saturday, but an ailing Paula Badosa dragged Spain back into contention as she shrugged off leg cramps to beat Harriet Dart 6-7(6) 7-6(4) 6-1.
Evans, who recovered from illness to be part of the $15 million prize money event, then showed his battling qualities to overcome Ramos-Vinolas -- a late replacement for Pablo Carreno Busta -- and help Britain top Group D.
They will now take on the winner of Group C comprising the United States, Czech Republic and Germany in the "city final" at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena on Wednesday.
Spain next play Australia, who are without Ajla Tomljanovic after she withdrew from the tournament to recover from a minor knee issue before the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open. Nick Kyrgios also unavailable as he gears up for the major.
Petra Kvitova earlier beat Laura Siegemund 6-4 6-2 for her second straight victory in the tournament as the Czechs secured a 3-0 lead in their tie against Germany.
Oscar Otte earned Germany their first win when he defeated Dalibor Svrcina 7-6(1) 6-2 before Siegemund and Alexander Zverev teamed up for another consolation win over Marie Bouzkova and Jiri Lehecka 6-4 7-6(1).
The Czechs have one win and a defeat from two ties following their opening round robin loss to the United States, who take on Germany next in Group C.
The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams
The prestigious tournament will take place on Hudayriat Island’s luxury camping site Bab Al Nojoum from February 21 to 26
The auction will take place in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday
The last encounter between the Premier League rivals in October led to several unsavoury incidents on and off the field
The Canadian made history in 2019 when she beat the legendary Serena Williams in straight sets to win the US Open
Serbian Novak Djokovic withdraws from his match against Nick Kyrgios because he was unwell, with Dimitrov stepping in
India are currently second in the Test Championship league table behind Australia, who are currently 1-0 up against South Africa in a three-match series at home
A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa