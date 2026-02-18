Gauff saves three match points to reach Dubai quarterfinals

Two-time Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff pulled off an incredible come-from-behind victory over Elise Mertens of Belgium to reach the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Having lost the first set, Gauff struggled in the second set as well, making a lot of unforced errors and double faults.

But every now and then, the 21-year-old American came up with some scorching winners to take the second set to a tie-break.

Mertens, the world number 21, kept pushing Gauff to the limit with the American needing to save three match points to clinch the nerve-racking tie break before clinching the victory in three sets — 2-6, 7-6 (9/11), 6-3.

"Yeah, a lot of ups and downs the whole match. I'm happy that it's over," she said.

"I'm trying to be positive. I'm critical. It's a weird feeling. I'm happy to get the result today."

However, Gauff knows she needs to regain the rhythm in her serves to have a chance to win the Dubai tournament.

"I feel like knowing that I can serve well gives me confidence. I just need to figure out in these moments when it goes left, how I can find it back and make it right," she said.