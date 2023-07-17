From Priyanka Chopra to Daniel Craig: Celebrities, royals spotted at Wimbledon, watch historic final

Sri Lanka are eyeing another shot at the WTC final in Pakistan and are looking forward to the challenge from the tourists
The much-awaited Wimbledon men's singles final had history and a generational shift at stake, where Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the All England Club.
Alcaraz claimed his first title at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall on Sunday.
In an "impossible" triumph, Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon as she stunned the Tunisian world number six Ons Jabeur on Centre Court.
The 24-year-old held her nerve in a tense 6-4, 6-4 win, securing her first major title four years after losing her only previous Grand Slam final at the French Open.
Celebrities and royals were present at the historic Wimbledon court to witness the iconic games. Take a look at the stars that shined at yesterday's games.
King Felipe VI of Spain was present to cheer on Carlos Alcaraz from the same nation at the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Standing next to him (on the left) is Spain's Minister for Culture and Sports Miquel Iceta. They were both photographed at the Centre Court' Royal Box.
British actress Rachel Weisz (on the left) and her husband Daniel Craig were also present at the Centre Court' Royal Box at the men's singles final tennis match.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen sitting beside her daughter Charlotte and son George at the Centre Court's Royal Box.
Bollywood celebrity Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband singer Nick Jonas were seen at the women's singles final tennis match between Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova.
US actor Brad Pitt was seen watching the men's singles final tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.
(With inputs from Agencies)
