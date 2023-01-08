Fritz delivers as US win inaugural United Cup crown

The US outclassed Italy in a one-sided final at the inaugural United Cup mixed team tournament

Taylor Fritz edged Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4) 7-6(6) as the United States justified their status as favourites to outclass Italy in a one-sided final at the inaugural United Cup mixed team tournament on Sunday.

Coming into the third rubber with his team 2-0 up and needing one more victory to win the $15 million event, world number nine Fritz took the opening set when his big-hitting opponent found the net in a tight tiebreak.

Indian Wells champion Fritz squandered five chances to break in the next set but held his nerve in another tiebreak, sparking wild American celebrations on the side of the court and in the stands.

"It's great. It's amazing for the team to win this event. We came in with really high hopes, or at least I did," Fritz said. "I was really happy to be in that position to clinch the match.

"Just the emotions when you win and everyone comes running at you, it's amazing. I don't know if you saw the replay but Frances Tiafoe basically headbutted me."

Madison Keys made it 4-0 by beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-3 6-2 to kick off another round of celebrations as her team mates swapped the champagne for water and drenched the world number 11.

Earlier, Lorenzo Musetti's withdrawal from his match with Tiafoe handed the US a 2-0 lead after Jessica Pegula downed Martina Trevisan 6-4 6-2 at Ken Rosewall Arena.

