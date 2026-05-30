French Open: Teenager Fonseca tames Djokovic as shocks continue in Paris

Novak Djokovic's latest bid to claim a record 25th Grand Slam title was left in tatters after his 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-5 7-5 third-round defeat by Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca at the French Open on Friday.

Djokovic's defeat means the 39-year-old Serb's wait to go past Margaret Court's mark will continue in the twilight of his glorious career, and also further opens up the draw in Paris a day after world number one Jannik Sinner's shock exit.

Victory in an epic clash lasting seven minutes short of five hours ensured Fonseca became the first teenager to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam match as he announced himself as another genuine contender to claim a maiden major crown.

A week after turning 39, Djokovic began strongly and played like a younger version of himself as he comfortably won five of the opening six games and put down a marker in the first set on a sun-drenched Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Serb produced a stunning lob, a couple of heavy forehand winners and two delightful drops in that spell, almost schooling his 19-year-old opponent on the art of playing on Parisian clay, and wrapped up the set after a late Fonseca comeback attempt.

Fonseca, who was still in his crib when Djokovic lifted his first Grand Slam title at the 2008 Australian Open, went toe-to-toe with his senior colleague in the next set only to drop his serve in the fifth game.

It was the opening Djokovic needed, and the third seed took full control, letting out a roar when he went up 5-3 and pumping his fists after he closed out the set with a sharp passing shot through the middle.

Fonseca raised his level to pull a set back and then broke early in the fourth, drawing thunderous applause from his fans, before levelling up the match at two sets all with some fiery ball-striking that at times left Djokovic in disbelief.

The Brazilian came from 1-3 down in the decider and showed nerves of steel to stay level after 10 games and then break for a 6-5 lead, which gave him the perfect platform to close out a famous victory with three straight aces.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek booked her place in the last 16 of the French Open on Friday.

Four-time women's champion Swiatek beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-4 to begin play on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Pole set up an intriguing match-up with the in-form Marta Kostyuk.

"It was a good match. I played much better than Miami," said Swiatek, who moved to appoint Francisco Roig, a longtime coach of Rafael Nadal, in the wake of her loss to Linette two months ago.

Kostyuk, the 15th seed, continued her fine run with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

She is unbeaten in 15 matches on clay this season following titles in Madrid and Rouen.

"Marta is having a great season. She always had a game to play well," said Swiatek.

"So good for her. But I'm going to focus on myself, prepare tactically, as before any other match, and we'll see."

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva swept into the last 16 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Czech 27th seed Marie Bouzkova.

The eighth-seeded Andreeva goes on to face either 2023 French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova or Jil Teichmann on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Andreeva's best Grand Slam run came at Roland Garros in 2024 when she reached the semifinals.