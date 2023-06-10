French Open: Swiatek wins first set in final against Muchova

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova. — Reuters

World number one Iga Swiatek won the first set 6-2 against surprise finalist Karolina Muchova in the French Open final on Saturday.

Reigning champion Swiatek is attempting to become the first woman to successfully defend the title in Paris in 16 years on Saturday.

Swiatek is bidding for a third Roland Garros crown in four years and fourth Grand Slam title following her 2022 US Open victory.

Justine Henin was the last woman to win back-to-back French Open titles when she captured her third in a row and fourth in total in 2007.

Muchova knocked out second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals after recovering from 2-5 and match point down in the final set.

Swiatek's last-four win over Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil coupled with Sabalenka's agonising defeat ensured the Pole will remain at number one heading into the grass-court part of the season.

She is the youngest woman since Monica Seles in the early 1990s to reach three French Open finals, while world number 43 Muchova is the fourth lowest ranked player to reach the showpiece match here.