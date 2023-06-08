French Open: Muchova wins first set against Sabalenka in semifinal

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in action during her semifinal match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 6:45 PM

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic won the first set against Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 in the first women's singles semifinal at the French Open on Thursday.

Later, two-time champion Iga Swiatek will look to reach a third French Open final in four years when she takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the second semifinal.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka, who has won 17 of her past 18 Grand Slam matches, will become the new world number one if she goes on to win the semifinal and the final at the French Open.

Unseeded Muchova matched her best run at a major by knocking out 2021 finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach the Roland Garros semifinals for the first time.

The 26-year-old also made the last four of the Australian Open in 2021. She is guaranteed to break into the top 20 after the French Open.