French Open: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova in epic final to clinch title

Amanda Nunes says she'll be like a lioness ready to go through the jungle when she takes on Irena Aldana in UFC 289
MMA legend says her first loss in seven years against Julianna Pena made her even considered retirement
World number one Iga Swiatek won the French Open women's singles title with a thrilling 6-2 5-7 6-4 win over surprise finalist Karolina Muchova in Paris on Saturday.
Swiatek beaome the first woman to successfully defend the title in Paris in 16 years on Saturday.
ALSO READ:
It was also Swiatek's third Roland Garros crown in four years and fourth Grand Slam title following her 2022 US Open victory.
Justine Henin was the last woman to win back-to-back French Open titles when she captured her third in a row and fourth in total in 2007.
Muchova knocked out second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals after recovering from 2-5 and match point down in the final set.
Swiatek's last-four win over Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil coupled with Sabalenka's agonising defeat ensured the Pole will remain at number one heading into the grass-court part of the season.
She is the youngest woman since Monica Seles in the early 1990s to reach three French Open finals, while world number 43 Muchova is the fourth lowest ranked player to reach the showpiece match.
MMA legend says her first loss in seven years against Julianna Pena made her even considered retirement
The American, who last held a title in 2016 and has only fought sporadically since, is hoping to post a convincing victory over Bill Hutchinson
Batsman says they will do their best to make the Australian run machine as uncomfortable as possible at the crease
It will be a dream come true for most of the players to play alongside the top teams
Did you know? Smith started his career as a leg-spinner
Athletes camped in New Delhi since April, seeking arrest of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female sportsperson
Serie A club was the last Italian team to win the Cup when Jose Mourinho guided it to a treble of trophies along with the league title and the Italian Cup
The potential for top players to compete on other tour events will help boost ratings, experts said