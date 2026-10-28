Former Grand Slam winner Wawrinka ends tennis career

Stan Wawrinka bid farewell to tennis as he brought the curtain down on a decorated 24-year career following a first-round exit at the Basel Open on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Swiss announced earlier in the season that his last tournament as a professional would be the ATP 500-level event in his home country and a 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) defeat by Czech Jiri Lehecka brought an end to the career of the three-time major champion.

Former world number three Wawrinka, along with Andy Murray, was the only player to win multiple Grand Slams in a period dominated by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"I was lucky enough to be able to play alongside them and sometimes beat them," Wawrinka told AFP in 2024.

He bested Nadal to win his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2014, before beating Djokovic in the French Open final the following season and then again in the US Open title-match in 2016.

Alongside his compatriot Federer, the Lausanne native won the Davis Cup for Switzerland and claimed gold in the doubles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

On court in Basel, Wawrinka's every point won, as well as several trademark booming one-handed backhands, was greeted by wild cheers from the partisan home crowd.

But Lehecka got his nose in front with a break of serve in the 11th game and sealed the opening set with an ace.

A tight second set went to a tie-break, but it was just a step too far for Wawrinka as his 21st-ranked opponent took firm control to seal the breaker and the match.

Wawrinka, who enjoyed a farewell ceremony in Basel on Monday, did a lap of the court to thank the crowd, before disappearing down the tunnel for the last time.

"He won the biggest tournaments, so for me to be here in his moment is a little bit weird," Lehecka told Sky Sports.

"But at the same time, it's a pleasure and I will never forget this match."

However, fans will have one more chance to see the Swiss in action this year.

Wawrinka announced in June that he will throw a farewell party on December 19 in Geneva with Federer and Murray also on the card of the "One last backhand" event.

Elsewhere, second seed Arthur Fils beat his fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 to reach the round of 16.

Spanish third seed Rafael Jodar cruised past Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets, while top seed Ben Shelton battled past his American compatriot Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4).

Djokovic, who trained with his old friend and foe Wawrinka ahead of the tournament on Sunday, will open his campaign on Wednesday against Ugo Humbert of France.