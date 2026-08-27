Former champion Wawrinka handed US Open wildcard after fan outcry

The 2016 champion was left off the initial list of wildcard entries in his farewell season, reigniting fierce debate over which players get the nod in the wildcard process at the majors

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 27 Aug 2026, 12:02 PM
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Swiss Stan Wawrinka has been handed a wildcard entry to the U.S. Open men's singles draw, organisers said on Wednesday, after several days of outcry from fans over his exclusion.

The 2016 champion was left off the initial list of wildcard entries in his farewell season, reigniting fierce debate over which players get the nod -- and which are left out -- in the wildcard process at the majors.

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Wawrinka posted an emotional farewell to the tournament on social media on Tuesday, seemingly closing the door on any hope of his competing in the year's final major after participating in the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year ​on wildcards.

"I’m incredibly excited to accept the wildcard for the 2026 US Open and look forward to competing in front of the fans in New York once again," he said in a statement.

The 41-year-old former world number three won at Roland Garros in 2015 and the Australian Open in 2014.

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